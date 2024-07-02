sUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $34.93 million and $3.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,044,958 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

