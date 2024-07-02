Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.52. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

