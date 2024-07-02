Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,547,000 after buying an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 509,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

