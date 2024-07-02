Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 599,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

