Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,305 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932,708. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

