Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

