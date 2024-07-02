Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 265,260 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,328.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,260 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 3,778,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.