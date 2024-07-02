Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,787 ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

