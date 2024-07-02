Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 157,599 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 0.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after buying an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 187,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,018. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

