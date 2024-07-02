Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 6,704,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,709,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

