Taiko (TAIKO) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Taiko has a market capitalization of $401.70 million and $61.10 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00003948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,003,845 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.4034688 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $89,859,252.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

