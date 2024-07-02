Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 40,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 700,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

