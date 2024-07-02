Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE TCS traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.98. 8,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.31 and a 12 month high of C$40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.46 million, a PE ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

