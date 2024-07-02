Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
