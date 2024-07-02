Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Insider Justin Trojanowski Acquires 7,500 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) insider Justin Trojanowski purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 539,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
