TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.83 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $99.83 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,154,955 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,802,213 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

