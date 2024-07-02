Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 10.2 %

TSLA stock traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.26. 202,700,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,511,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.