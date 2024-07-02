Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $17.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,726,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,146,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

