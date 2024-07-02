Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 629,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,776. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $97.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Textron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Textron by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

