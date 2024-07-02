Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $781.92 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $781.92 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,141,827 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,876 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

