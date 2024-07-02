The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.79. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. Analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,703,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 944,328 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,360,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 205,143 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,214,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

