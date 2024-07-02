The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.51. 1,909,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.