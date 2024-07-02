The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SMG opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11,216.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

