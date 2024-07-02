Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 26,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,182. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

