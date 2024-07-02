Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.47.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.20. The stock had a trading volume of 261,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

