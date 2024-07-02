Theta Fuel Price Down 0.3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $500.57 million and $2.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00046050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,600,916,214 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

