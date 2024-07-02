Toews Corp ADV Has $5.29 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.17% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 785,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,681. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.