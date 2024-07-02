Toncoin Price Tops $8.03 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion and $301.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00012966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,965.36 or 1.00035950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012598 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,428,591 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,404,659.589808 with 2,460,058,745.7205634 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.85992948 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $193,663,085.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.