Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.26

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.26 and last traded at C$24.24, with a volume of 112082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.25.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

