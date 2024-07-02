TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of TopBuild worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.00. The stock had a trading volume of 333,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

