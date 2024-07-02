TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 205,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.