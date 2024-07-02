Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 72.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $266.03. The company had a trading volume of 743,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

