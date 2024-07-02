Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,219,375.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $556,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,343,095 shares in the company, valued at $35,267,608.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Treace bought 150,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,219,375.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

