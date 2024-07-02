Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.98.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
