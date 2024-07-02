Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.