tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 669,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 472,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 214,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,627. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

