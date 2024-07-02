tru Independence LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 69.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

