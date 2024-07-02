tru Independence LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405,461. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

