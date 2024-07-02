tru Independence LLC Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %

GPK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 1,011,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,408. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

