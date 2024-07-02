tru Independence LLC Sells 51,240 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,240 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock remained flat at $25.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 460,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,473. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.