tru Independence LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 126,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,711. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

