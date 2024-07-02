Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 304,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,045,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,993,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $706,593 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

