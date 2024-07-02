U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTYGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 4,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTYFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

