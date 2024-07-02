Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.41.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

