UBS Group Analysts Give National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) a C$123.00 Price Target

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) received a C$123.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$114.62.

TSE NA traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,315. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$118.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.09.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

