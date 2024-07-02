UMH Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 1,075.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 263,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

