Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.11 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

