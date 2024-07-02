United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 0.9%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 114,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 173,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $242,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.