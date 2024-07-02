Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UNVGY stock opened at 14.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.20 and a 200-day moving average of 14.78. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of 11.04 and a 12-month high of 15.85.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0934 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.