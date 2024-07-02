Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VALU stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.
Value Line Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
