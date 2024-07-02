Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

