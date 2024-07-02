Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.47. 116,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

